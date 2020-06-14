Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,430,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,803 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.03% of Plains GP worth $41,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after acquiring an additional 599,056 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,217,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251,448 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 160.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 41,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $242,112.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,517.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 191,600 shares of company stock worth $825,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

