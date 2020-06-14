Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $40,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $215,989,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after buying an additional 1,945,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,552,000 after purchasing an additional 521,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $54,687,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 104,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,652,657.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 608,571 shares of company stock worth $61,854,659 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

