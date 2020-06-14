Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 180,584 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,327 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,584 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.85% of TCF Financial worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $94,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,969 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 854,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

