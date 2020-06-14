Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $286,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,934. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

