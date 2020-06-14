Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $4.87 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $448.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.26 and a 1-year high of $497.42. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

