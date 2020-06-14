Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 87.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3,384.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. Blue Bird Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

