Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 12,816 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

FMC opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

