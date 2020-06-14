Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $4.67 Million in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

AUPH opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 21.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

