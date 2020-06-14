Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,132 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,341,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 562,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $34,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,697,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 194,117 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

