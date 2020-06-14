Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 343,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 190,961 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 541.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Barclays lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.26.

XEC stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.30. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $61.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

