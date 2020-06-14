Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,691 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after buying an additional 136,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after buying an additional 134,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 48,721 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $104,125.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

