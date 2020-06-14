Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 167,390 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.42% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $67,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,363,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.75. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.3003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

