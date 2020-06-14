Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $81,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Loews by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 93,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $3,197,468.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,525,695.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

