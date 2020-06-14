Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 14,364 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.57% of Garmin worth $81,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

