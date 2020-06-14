Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.97% of Avery Dennison worth $82,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

