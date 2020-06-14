Legal & General Group Plc Has $84.54 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of Ameriprise Financial worth $84,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 288,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $146.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Cfra dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

