Legal & General Group Plc Has $73.62 Million Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Docusign were worth $73,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $150.60 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $155.14. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 828,221 shares of company stock valued at $72,246,583. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

