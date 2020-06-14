Legal & General Group Plc Has $73.29 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.82% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $73,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

