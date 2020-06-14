Legal & General Group Plc Has $71.42 Million Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.47% of Arista Networks worth $71,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,090. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.56.

NYSE:ANET opened at $222.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.59 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

