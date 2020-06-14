Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,997 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.84% of ONEOK worth $76,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last three months, insiders bought 106,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,061. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

