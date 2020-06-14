Legal & General Group Plc Buys Shares of 2,057,533 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,057,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,797,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.84% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $881,607,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $437,680,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $262,626,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $105,697,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

WTRG stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

