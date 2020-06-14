Legal & General Group Plc Buys 41,284 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,284 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of Hasbro worth $72,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

HAS opened at $74.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.