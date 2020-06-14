Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 63,788 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,984,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $80,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,724 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,717 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,074.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,651,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.