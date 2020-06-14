Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 58,387 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.73% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $79,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 397,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 200,233 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,332 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.39.

NYSE:IFF opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 608,571 shares of company stock valued at $61,854,659 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

