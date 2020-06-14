Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 35,829 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.54% of Nasdaq worth $84,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,406. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $121.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

