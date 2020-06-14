Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $472,627,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.38 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.23 and a 200 day moving average of $278.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

