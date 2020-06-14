Korea Investment CORP Purchases 6,900 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,809.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NYSE:FNF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

