Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,325.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.37.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

