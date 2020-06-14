Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.57 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ opened at $25.89 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.