Korea Investment CORP Has $1.85 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 163.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSIC opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

