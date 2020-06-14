Korea Investment CORP Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in OGE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

