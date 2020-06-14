Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

NYSE KSU opened at $147.27 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

