Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,181 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Juniper Networks worth $28,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,538,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

