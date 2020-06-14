Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

