Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 3.23% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,708,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.