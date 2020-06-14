Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 14th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

NYSE ICE opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 70.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 744,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $4,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

