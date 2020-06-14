Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $273,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

