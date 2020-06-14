HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 468,689 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.36% of HollyFrontier worth $53,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.72.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

