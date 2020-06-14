HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,469 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HMS were worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HMS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the first quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HMS by 47.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HMS by 378.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 108,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HMS by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HMSY shares. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

