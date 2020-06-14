Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE:HLT opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

