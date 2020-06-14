H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of H & R Block worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in H & R Block by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 346,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.