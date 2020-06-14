Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $13,163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $205,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,524 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $108.90 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

