Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $926,000 Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 19.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 282,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.43. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMCH. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.