Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $764,000 Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Masco by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,765,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

