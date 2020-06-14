Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 25,360 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Baidu by 4,692.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,397,000 after buying an additional 1,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after buying an additional 1,195,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.