Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 17,778 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,432,000 after purchasing an additional 785,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

