Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,080 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 41.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,213,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 354,720 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 670,860.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of PRSP opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

