Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,968,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,339 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.