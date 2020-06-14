Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

