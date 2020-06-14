Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 628,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 954.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 452,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

